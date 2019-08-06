Danilo Arrives at Juventus Ahead of Player Plus Cash Deal With Manchester City for Joao Cancelo

Manchester City defender Danilo has arrived in Turin ahead of his transfer to Juventus in a deal which will see Portugal international João Cancelo move in the opposite direction.





Both clubs reached an agreement over Cancelo's move to Etihad Stadium last week, with City offering Danilo as well as a €30m transfer fee to snap up the right-back this summer.





While there has been little word about Cancelo since the agreement was reached, Juventus have shared a video on social media which confirms that Brazil international Danilo has arrived ahead of his medical with the club.

It's a common ploy by the Bianconeri to tease fans over new signings before they've signed on the dotted line, having done similar things earlier this summer ahead of deals for Matthijs de Ligt and Adrien Rabiot.





For Manchester City, Cancelo will have to undergo his medical and sign a contract with the club before Thursday's transfer deadline, although so far there's been nothing to suggest that his deal will be held up over personal terms.





Pep Guardiola's side have made three signings already this summer, with club-record arrival Rodri being joined by the returning Angeliño and goalkeeper Zack Steffen - the latter has joined Bundesliga side Fortuna Düsseldorf on a season-long loan.

Although it's unknown exactly what Cancelo's arrival will mean for Kyle Walker's long-term future at the club, the Portuguese right-back will offer competition across all areas of the pitch as he's also gained experience in more attacking areas with Juventus and his former club Valencia.