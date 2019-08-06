Inter Continue to Push for Arturo Vidal With Ernesto Valverde Open to Barcelona Departure

Inter remain keen on striking a deal to sign Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal, whose future at Camp Nou has come into question in recent weeks.

With Frenkie de Jong completing his move to Barcelona this summer, Vidal appears to have fallen down the pecking order, with first-team action potentially hard to come by.

Should Vidal wish to leave, Calciomercato claim Inter are prepared to offer him a significant role in the team. Manager Antonio Conte is a huge fan of the Chilean from their time together at Juventus, and the chance to reunite with Vidal is said to be one of his top priorities.

However, his €7m-a-year wages are thought to be a problem for the Nerazzurri, but they are prepared to try to offload some more players to make a place for Vidal in the squad.

The option of a loan move is suggested, and it is believed that Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde would be open to such a deal to try and cut down the number of midfielders in his squad.

Speaking in a press conference (via Marca) after his side's friendly victory over Arsenal, Valverde hinted that some midfielders may have to leave this summer, and he was also quick to dodge questions about Vidal's future.

"There are quite a few players in midfield. We'll see if something happens. I don't know if any sales or signings will be completed," he said.

When asked specifically about Vidal, Valverde bluntly responded: "This year there's more competition."

Should they fail to secure Vidal, it is believed that Inter could turn to Barcelona teammate Ivan Rakitic, who could also be on his way out of Camp Nou. It appears as though the decision will be left to Barcelona, who can decide which of the two players they would be ready to lose.

However, with (at least reported) interest in Rakitic from both Manchester United and Everton, Inter will be hoping that Vidal is the one made available.