Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Eyeing 2 More Signings at Manchester United Before Deadline Day

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solkjaer is pushing to sign two more players before Thursday's transfer deadline, targeting a midfielder and attacker ahead of the new Premier League season.

United have seemingly been linked with every name under the sun throughout the summer window, but they have been able to finally secure Harry Maguire's signature in a world-record deal for a defender, having spent the last 12 months pussyfooting around the move.

Maguire became Manchester United's third signing of the summer, taking their spending to over £140m, but the Evening Standard claims that manager Solskjaer still wants two more new faces in his dressing room by Thursday evening.

Their pursuit of a new striker appears to be the most straight forward, as most of their activity will depend on Romelu Lukaku's future at Old Trafford.

The club have been exploring the possibility of signing Mario Mandžukić - a deal that wouldn't depend on Lukaku's future - but fans can't expect a household name without a major sale.





Things are a little different in midfield, however, as deals Manchester United's three main targets won't rest on what happens with Paul Pogba.





Talks have already broken down with Juventus star Paulo Dybala, while it's anyone's guess just what's going on with Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP - there hasn't been any concrete updates for a while, even if the Portuguese media are still peddling the story.

But 90min has learnt that United have now placed Tottenham's Christian Eriksen at the top of their transfer wishlist, with the Denmark international entering the final year of his contract in north London.





Manchester United are also 'confident' that a move for Eriksen will go through before the summer transfer window's deadline on Thursday.