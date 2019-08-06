Transfer Rumours: Bayern Munich Eye Willock, Spurs Brace for Aurier Exit, Watford's Sarr Deal & More

Silly season is almost over for another few months, but as fans start counting down the hours until the end of the summer transfer window, some of European football's more creative 'news' outlets have one final chance get their 15 minutes of fame by throwing their stories into the ether.

Newcastle & Watford Bids Accepted for Youssouf Sabaly

Newcastle United and Watford have both seen offers for Bordeaux full back Youssouf Sabaly accepted ahead of Thursday's transfer deadline.

The 26-year-old has just returned from holiday after his involvement with Senegal during the Africa Cup of Nations, with Sabaly's first task being to decide on his next move which looks increasingly likely to be the Premier League.

Soccer Link reports that both Newcastle and Watford have seen offers accepted for the defender - who has two years left on his contract in Bordeaux - but so far there hasn't been any concrete suggestion where Sabaly will end up by the start of the new season.

Hirving Lozano 'Unlikely' to Seal Napoli Move

Mexico international Hirving Lozano is on the hunt for a new club this summer after talks with Napoli hit a stumbling block over personal terms.

It had appeared that Napoli would snap up Lozano - who has a €42m release clause with PSV Eindhoven - after missing out on James Rodriguez, but La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Calcio Mercato) now suggest that the deal could be off.





As well as Lozano turning his nose up at the club's €4.2m contract offer, Napoli apparently struggled to negotiate the player's image rights. Agent Mino Raiola is now on the lookout for a potential suitor, having already opened up discussions with Paris Saint-Germain.

Serge Aurier Targeted by Ligue 1 Clubs

Tottenham are back in the hunt for a new right-back this summer after learning that defender Serge Aurier is being targeted by a handful of clubs in Ligue 1.

The Ivory Coast international was expected to head into the 2019/20 season and Tottenham's only senior right-back following Kieran Trippier's move to Atlético Madrid, with Kyle Walker-Peters sitting on the fringes of Mauricio Pochettino's first-team.





But The Sun suggests Tottenham could be forced into a late move for a new full-back as Aurier is being lined up by numerous teams in France - including his former club Paris Saint-Germain.





It's added that Pochettino is happy to offload Aurier if an offer comes in, while Danny Rose is also free to leave north London before the Thursday's deadline.

Crystal Palace & Aston Villa Target Leipzig Forward

Newly promoted Aston Villa are considering a late move for RB Leipzig striker Jean-Kévin Augustin, while Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace have also targeted the former France Under-21 international ahead of the new season.





Augustin hit the ground running when he first joined Leipzig - who had Southampton's Ralph Hasenhüttl in charge at the time - and he went on to be directly involved in 19 goals for the Red Bulls that season.

But Augustin has since fallen out of favour and has been heavily linked with a move back to France this summer, with OGC Nice and AS Monaco both keen on reaching an agreement sooner rather than later.

Sky Sports, however, claim that Crystal Palace and Aston Villa are now considering a late move for Augustin before the transfer window closes, with the latter having recently played Leipzig in their last pre-season friendly.

Watford Make Breakthrough in Ismaïla Sarr Talks

Watford are edging closer to securing a club-record deal for Stade Rennais winger Ismaïla Sarr before Thursday's deadline, with the French side's president deciding to drop his asking price to meet the club's €35m offer.





L’Équipe (via GFFN) confirm that Watford still haven't reached an agreement over personal terms for the 21-year-old, but it's suggested that a five-year contract will be signed after the two clubs reached their agreement.

Watford are claimed to have even beaten Napoli to Sarr's signature this summer, with Carlo Ancelotti's side making a late approach after missing out on Nicolas Pépé to Arsenal.

Joe Willock Wanted by Bayern Munich

Speaking of Arsenal, Sky Sports claim that talented midfielder Joe Willock is emerging as a transfer target for Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.





Although any suggestion that Willock is seen as an alternative to Callum Hudson-Odoi can be brushed aside with ease, Sky's report hammers home the notion that Bayern Munich are desperate to join the bandwagon by luring an English player away from the Premier League.





Willock appears to be a key part of manager Unai Emery's first-team plans, however, and the Gunners are unlikely to sanction a move for any of their most promising academy graduates to leave on a full-time basis.

West Ham Start Talks Over Striker Albian Ajeti

West Ham are hoping to complete a budget £8m deal to sign FC Basel striker Albian Ajeti and have already opened talks with the Swiss giants.





Manuel Pellegrini's side have already splashed over £60m on four new players this summer, including playmaker Pablo Fornals and their club-record signing Sébastien Haller.





The club wants another reinforcement to help lead the line next season, although the Evening Standard claims West Ham are still weighing up if they can stretch to Ajeti's asking price before Deadline Day.