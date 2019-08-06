Women's Super League: Watch Every Game Live & Much More on New 'FA Player' Streaming Platform

Barclays FA Women's Super League football will be available for free from the start of this season with FA Player - a live streaming platform exclusively dedicated to women's football.





Available online and via a dedicated mobile app, FA Player will be free to use and will give fans 'unprecedented' access to over 150 live domestic women's games this season.

That includes every Barclays WSL game live, as well as a live game from the Women's Championship in each round of fixtures. There will also be selected highlights from England games, as well as highlights of Women's FA Cup and Continental League Cup action.

Archive footage and regularly updated features promises to make FA Player a truly brilliant platform for women's football in England. Not only will it provide more content for existing fans, but it opens the women's game up to potential new fans, all free of charge.

BT Sport and BBC will continue their coverage, with over 30 live games on television in 2019/20.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"This announcement is a pivotal and significant step in The FA's journey to grow the women's game and attract new audiences, " Kelly Simmons, FA director of the women's professional game, said of the announced launch.

"We know people want to watch football in different ways, with content that's quickly and easily accessible. This new live streaming service will give them unique access to over 150 live fixtures in all competitions, all available at the click of a button.

"This will help build on the fantastic coverage BBC and BT Sport give the women's game on their channels so that fans can enjoy the best of women's football when and how they wish."

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

BBC television coverage of the summer's Women's World Cup was watched by a cumulative total of 28.1m people, with England setting new viewing figure records four times. The pinnacle was the semi final against the United States, which hit a peak audience of 11.7m.