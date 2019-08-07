Kieran Tierney Set for Arsenal Medical as David Luiz Chase Heats Up Ahead of Deadline Day

Kieran Tierney is travelling to Arsenal to have his medical ahead of a £25m move from Celtic, while Chelsea defender David Luiz looks set to follow suit in a shock move ahead of the transfer deadline at 5pm on Thursday.

Unai Emery has been on the hunt for defensive reinforcements this summer, with left back and central defence a position of real importance to the Gunners boss, with the Spaniard having his eye on Tierney in particular throughout the window.

Arsenal have already seen two bids knocked back by the Scottish champions for the full back, with the Hoops unhappy with the structuring of the deal. Holding out for £25m, the Premier League side had met those demands but not in a manner that satisfied Celtic.

Offers have been made that equate to that amount, but a big chunk of that fee was proposed add-ons and instalments, with Neil Lennon's side looking for majority of the £25m up front.

A third bid has now finally been accepted, as per the Scottish Sun, with Tierney seen getting on a flight to London to complete his medical ahead of a £25m move.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth told Sky Sports News that 32-year-old Luiz is set to join him ahead of the 5pm deadline on Thursday to finally land Emery some much-needed bodies in central defence.

They have already sealed a £27m move for William Saliba - although the French youngster was immediately loaned back to former side Saint-Etienne for the coming season - but the out of the blue move for the Chelsea defender has caught many by surprise ahead of deadline day.

News emerged on Wednesday that Luiz was pushing for a move to north London, after Arsenal expressed interest in signing the centre half, as confirmed by David Ornstein, who played under Emery during his Paris Saint-Germain days.