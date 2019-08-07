Orlando Pride defender Toni Pressley has been diagnosed with breast cancer and has started treatment, the team announced on Wednesday. Pressley underwent surgery on Friday at Orlando Health Hospital on Aug. 2 as part of her treatment.

No other details regarding the stage of her cancer or further treatment were released, but Pressley has been placed on the club's disabled list temporarily.

The former Florida State star joined the Pride in 2015. Pressley has made 52 appearances for Orlando during her tenure with the team including nine this season. The 29-year-old player has three career NWSL goals.

“We can’t imagine what Toni is going through. On behalf of everyone at the Club, I would like to extend our unconditional support to Toni, her family and the members of our Orlando Pride family throughout the entirety of the treatment process," Orlando Pride General Manager Erik Ustruck said. “Toni’s health and well-being is, of course, our biggest priority. We are happy to be able to provide her with the full backing of the Club, the NWSL and our partners at Orlando Health.”

Pressley began her professional soccer career with the Western New York Flash in the EPSL Elite in 2012 and then signed with the NWSL in 2013. She has also played internationally, spending one season in Russia playing for Ryazan VDV.