Tottenham Close to Deadline Day Deal for Juventus Forward Paulo Dybala

By 90Min
August 08, 2019

Tottenham are 'close' to reaching an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Paulo Dybala with both clubs 'hopeful' of finding a conclusion - despite no deal being done yet.

Dybala's future has been one of twists and turns throughout the summer, although it looked as if he was set to remain in Turin after the significant challenge of agreeing personal terms with the Argentine appeared to stunt Spurs in their efforts to sign him.

The forward was seemingly unwilling to lower the wage demands that saw a proposed move to Manchester United fall through, with image rights also posing a hurdle, although the clubs are edging ever closer to an agreement according to the BBC's David Ornstein.

While Ornstein stresses the deal is not done, it now seems all-but inevitable that the 25-year-old will make the move to north London after an apparent breakthrough in negotiations.

Landing Dybala could be the catalyst that allows Christian Eriksen to leave - with the Dane heavily linked to La Liga rivals Atletico and Real Madrid in the past few days.

Meanwhile, The Sun had claimed while personal terms had been agreed between player and club, image rights were holding up a move - with Malta-based Star Image Company owning the rights to Dybala.


Such issues seem to have been ironed out, with Tottenham willing to meet the forward's apparent wage demands of 'at least' £300k-per-week, according to the Daily Mail, making him the highest earner at the club. These were issues that prevented Manchester United from signing the Juventus player after the proposed swap deal with Romelu Lukaku collapsed.

Tottenham's renewed interest in a deal comes off the back of their failed attempts to sign Sporting CP's Bruno Fernandes. Ornstein adds that discussions were ended over the proposed fee for the Portuguese international and as United opted to pull out of a move for Dybala, Spurs swooped in for the Argentine ace.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Should talks progress as well as suggested, then Daniel Levy will have acted quickly on the move and Dybala looks set to become Spurs' third signing on deadline day - as moves for Ryan Sessegnon and Giovani Lo Celso are set to be announced in the next few hours.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message