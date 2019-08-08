Tottenham Close to Deadline Day Deal for Juventus Forward Paulo Dybala

Tottenham are 'close' to reaching an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Paulo Dybala with both clubs 'hopeful' of finding a conclusion - despite no deal being done yet.

Dybala's future has been one of twists and turns throughout the summer, although it looked as if he was set to remain in Turin after the significant challenge of agreeing personal terms with the Argentine appeared to stunt Spurs in their efforts to sign him.

The forward was seemingly unwilling to lower the wage demands that saw a proposed move to Manchester United fall through, with image rights also posing a hurdle, although the clubs are edging ever closer to an agreement according to the BBC's David Ornstein.

While Ornstein stresses the deal is not done, it now seems all-but inevitable that the 25-year-old will make the move to north London after an apparent breakthrough in negotiations.

Landing Dybala could be the catalyst that allows Christian Eriksen to leave - with the Dane heavily linked to La Liga rivals Atletico and Real Madrid in the past few days.

Such issues seem to have been ironed out, with Tottenham willing to meet the forward's apparent wage demands of 'at least' £300k-per-week, according to the Daily Mail, making him the highest earner at the club. These were issues that prevented Manchester United from signing the Juventus player after the proposed swap deal with Romelu Lukaku collapsed.

Tottenham's renewed interest in a deal comes off the back of their failed attempts to sign Sporting CP's Bruno Fernandes. Ornstein adds that discussions were ended over the proposed fee for the Portuguese international and as United opted to pull out of a move for Dybala, Spurs swooped in for the Argentine ace.

Should talks progress as well as suggested, then Daniel Levy will have acted quickly on the move and Dybala looks set to become Spurs' third signing on deadline day - as moves for Ryan Sessegnon and Giovani Lo Celso are set to be announced in the next few hours.