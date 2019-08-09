Lucas Moura Signs New 5-Year Contract With Tottenham

By 90Min
August 09, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that forward Lucas Moura has signed a new contract, committing his future to the club until 2024.

The Brazi international was a vital part of Spurs' squad last season and he has now been rewarded for his good form.

Spurs took to their official website to confirm the news, revealing their delight at the fact that Lucas has chosen to extend his stay at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

They wrote: "The Brazil international wrote his name into club history when he netted an incredible second half hat-trick during our UEFA Champions League semi final second leg at Ajax in May to secure a last-gasp victory and send us through to the final. 

"It was his second hat-trick for the club, having also hit three against Huddersfield Town at our new stadium a month earlier.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

"He began last season, his first full campaign for the Club, in excellent form by scoring three times in August, including two in our 3-0 victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford, to earn himself the Premier League's EA SPORTS Player of the Month.

"Lucas joined us in January, 2018, from Paris Saint-Germain and marked his full debut for the club with a goal in our FA Cup tie against Rochdale. In total, he has made 60 appearances for us in all competitions so far and scored 16 times."

Lucas told SpursTV: "It's very good news for me. I'm so happy here. Everyone is amazing, and i'm so thankful for everything the club have given me. Now, I just need to give my best, like I do always, to show everyone that I love to play football and I want to bring more to this club.

"My objective is always to be better and make the fans happy. To play football, you need to feel comfortable and be free, and I have that here. It feels like a family here, and my teammates are fantastic.

"I hope to stay here a long time and continue to be happy."

