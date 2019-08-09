Marcos Rojo Left 'Fuming' as Everton Loan Collapsed After Man Utd Changed Details of Move

Manchester United misfit Marcos Rojo has been left frustrated after his move to Everton broke down on transfer deadline day, with United tweaking the details of the loan late in the process.

The versatile Argentinian defender has been a peripheral figure at Old Trafford in recent times, with a combination of patchy form and a string of niggling injuries restricting the 29-year-old to just 14 Premier League appearances over the past two seasons.

Marcos Rojo has now been at Manchester United longer than Eric Cantona was. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) August 8, 2019

Despite this less than impressive recent record, Everton were interested in bringing Rojo to Goodison Park, with a loan move agreed in principle.

However, the Daily Mail report that United's decision to change the parameters of the deal on Thursday led to the collapse of the deal, with Rojo 'fuming' that he will have to spend at least another six months on the bench (or out of the squad entirely) at Old Trafford.

Everton's targeting of Rojo was a reaction to a number of recent departures, which have left the club lacking defensive depth.

Matty Pennington has joined Hull City on loan for the season, Phil Jagielka has left permanently to re-join Sheffield United, whilst the Toffees are also without Kurt Zouma, who has returned to Chelsea following his loan spell.

The deal also made sense for Rojo, with the arrival of Harry Maguire from Leicester City likely to push the centre-back further down the pecking order at United.

Although they may have missed out of defensive reinforcements, Everton were able to strengthen their attack on Thursday's transfer deadline day.

The Toffees have managed to secure the services of former Arsenal man Alex Iwobi for a fee of around £38m. Marco Silva had previously made a number of approaches for Wilfried Zaha this summer, but refocused his attentions onto Nigeria international Iwobi after being rebuffed by Palace on multiple occasions.