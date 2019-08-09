Premier League Net Spend Table for 2019 Summer Transfer Window

After an exciting/exhausting summer transfer window, the Premier League side of things is over, with the fax machines of the English top-flight back into storage going into the opening weekend of the season.

Of course, as ever there was some deadline day drama, with Alex Iwobi and David Luiz leaving and joining Arsenal respectively right before the cut-off, while Southampton took home the last-gasp award for their confirmation of Kevin Danso, though overall the number of deadline signings slumped to 18 - the lowest since 2009.



All this meant that, in total, the Premier League's summer spending reached £1.41bn, just short of the £1.43bn record, following 99 permanent signings. Arsenal were the league's biggest spenders, with an outlay of £155m (not all of it upfront of course), with the club-record deal for Nicolas Pepe a major contribution, with Aston Villa not far behind.

But who was the most sensible with their finances? Which teams were able to best balance the comings with the goings?

Well, as revealed by Sky Sports, here is the Premier League's net spend table from this summer, with, perhaps unsurprisingly, Villa topping the charts (or bringing up the rear, depending on your perspective) with a whopping £144.5m net spend.

Premier League net spend for the summer 2019 transfer window... — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 9, 2019

A fair way behind them are Arsenal, who balanced that hefty outlay with a £72.5m buffer, with that sale of Alex Iwobi helping enormously. Behind them, it's the two Manchester sides, who are separated by less than £3m on £76.7m (City) and £74m (United), with their biggest purchases being Rodri and Harry Maguire respectively.

And, in what must be a first, it's Tottenham who are next, having splashed on Ryan Sessegnon, Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele, and recouped with Kieran Trippier, to level out at £71.8m.

As for the other end of the table, unsurprisingly it's Chelsea who've done the best (or is it worst? I don't know), bringing in a whopping £173.2m thanks to that fortuitous(?) transfer ban. Above them it's Crystal Palace, who bagged £39m, all while keeping Wilfried Zaha.



🔝 2004

🔚 2013



Ranking Man United's summer transfer windows since 2002, where would you rank the one just finished? 📈📉https://t.co/DIZtnH4HEE — 90min (@90min_Football) August 9, 2019

Liverpool are the only other side in the green, making £24.42m, much to the pleasure of their fans.

