Premier League Team News: Liverpool vs Norwich - Confirmed Lineups

This will be the first time that Liverpool and Norwich have met since a nine-goal thriller at Carrow Road in January 2016, in which the Reds prevailed 5-4. Sébastien Bassong had scored an equaliser to make it 4-4 in the 92nd minute, before Adam Lallana netted the winner on 94:18.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 12 matches with Norwich (all in the Premier League), winning ten and drawing two while scoring three times the number of goals as the Canaries in these matches (39-13).

Norwich have only lost more Premier League games against Manchester United (12) than they have against Liverpool (11), but they have conceded more goals in the Premier League against the Reds than any other side (45).

Our first line-up of the new @premierleague season 👊 #LIVNOR — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 9, 2019

On the only previous occasion that Liverpool started a league season at home against Norwich City, the Reds won the top flight league title ahead of Manchester City in second (1976/77). Liverpool beat Norwich 1-0 at Anfield on matchday one that season.

Liverpool haven’t lost on matchday one of a Premier League season since a 3-0 away defeat to West Bromwich Albion. On the only previous occasion that Liverpool started a league season at home on in 2012/13. Since then they have won five and drawn one of their six openers.

Norwich City have won just one season-opening league match in the last 16 seasons (W1D8 L7) – this was in 2016-17 in the Championship against Blackburn Rovers (4-1).

Liverpool are currently enjoying a 40-game unbeaten home run in the Premier League (W30 D10) since losing against Crystal Palace in April 2017. Indeed, against promoted sides they’re unbeaten in 25 games at Anfield (W20 D5), with Jurgen Klopp winning all ten such games.

Sadio Mané has scored in Liverpool’s opening Premier League game in each of the last three seasons. The only player to score on the opening weekend in four consecutive campaigns in the competition is Teddy Sheringham (1992-93 to 1995-96).

Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino scored twice and assisted another in his only previous Premier League start against Norwich. The forward is just two goals away from becoming the first Brazilian to score 50 Premier League goals.

Norwich’s Daniel Farke will be the 12th different manager whose first ever Premier League game has been against Liverpool. Four of the previous 11 have won (Brian Clough, John Gregory, Paul Sturrock and Craig Shakespeare), though the four managers to do so in a game at Anfield have all lost (David Pleat, Chris Hutchings, Tony Adams and Ronald Koeman).