Valencia vs Inter Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Despite the return of the Premier League this weekend, it's still pre-season friendly time for the most of Europe. On Saturday, Italian heavyweights Inter take on Valencia at the Mestalla in both teams' final game before the campaign officially starts.

With two really good teams on show, it should be an exciting way to cap off the summer friendlies ahead of the new season in Italy and Spain.

Have a look below for 90min's preview of the match.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 10 August What Time Is Kick Off 20:30 (BST) Where Is It Played? Mestalla TV Channel/Live Stream? N/A Referee? N/A

Team News

Valencia have no injury problems and go into the game with all their players available.

However, Diego Godin suffered a thigh injury for Inter and will be out for a few weeks - meaning he may also miss the first few games of Serie A. On a positive note, Valentino Lazaro returns to the squad after injury, but may not be fit enough to start.

Mauro Icardi is also still not in the Inter squad as Conte doesn't have the Argentine in his plans for the new season. New signing Romelu Lukaku is unlikely to start following his move from Manchester United on Thursday, but could still feature in some capacity.

Predicted Lineups

Valencia Cillessen; Wass, Garay, Paulista, Gaya; Soler, Kondogbia, Parejo; Cheryshev, Rodrigo, Gomez. Inter Handanovic; D'Ambrosio, De Vrij, Skriniar; Candreva; Sensi, Brozovic, Barella; Dalbert, Lautaro, Esposito.

Head to Head Record

The two teams played against each other on ten occasions previously, with the pair playing out five draws, Inter winning three and Valencia two.

The last time they played in a competitive fixture was back in 2007 when Valencia knocked out Inter in the knockout stages of the Champions League on away goals after a 2-2 aggregate draw.

Recent Form

Valencia have had an okay pre-season. Alongside a few wins, they have also been handed a couple of defeats, making for a generally inconsistent set of results. They will be wanting to wrap up their preparations with victory over Inter.

Inter have also had an iffy set of results. They started with a win against Lugano, but then failed to win any games over 90 minutes, although they did win two penalty shootouts.

Here's how the two sides have performed in their last five games.

Valencia Inter Bayern 1-2 Valencia (4/8) Tottenham 1-1 Inter (4/8) Brighton 2-1 Valencia (2/8) PSG 1-1 Inter (27/7) Sporting CP 1-2 Valencia (28/7) Juventus 1-1 Inter (24/7) Sion 0-3 Valencia (23/7) Manchester United 1-0 Inter (20/7) Monaco 1-0 Valencia (20/7) Lugano 1-2 Inter (14/7)

Prediction

Both teams will want to get a win on the board in their final pre-season game, but at the same time may want to not risk picking up any injuries just before their leagues start.

In front of the home crowd though, Valencia may be more pumped up than Inter to get the win for the watching fans.