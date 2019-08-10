Alexandre Lacazette Posts Tribute to Alex Iwobi After Deadline Day Move to Everton

Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette has given his reaction to Alex Iwobi's £32m switch to Everton on transfer deadline day.

The Nigeria international made the move from north London to Merseyside on Thursday, signing a five-year contract with Marco Silva's men (who, to be fair, probably won't be Marco Silva's men in five years time).

The 23-year-old had clearly made an impression on his teammates during his time in north London, with both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Lacazette bidding the winger an emotional farewell on social media.





Lacazette posted "Iwooooob’. Good luck in your new club. Wish you all the Best my bro! Was a pleasure to play with youuuu."

Iwobi made his senior debut for the Gunners back in 2015 after coming up through the club's youth ranks, having signed a teenager back in 2004. He made 149 appearances for Arsenal, scoring 15 times as well as laying on 27 assists for his teammates.

His move to Everton rounded off a busy summer of transfer activity for Arsenal, adding Gabriel Martinelli, club-record signing Nicolas Pepe, William Saliba, Dani Ceballos, Kieran Tierney and David Luiz in a hefty £130m outlay on recruitment – while Iwobi and club captain Laurent Koscielny both left.

Iwobi would have seen his game time cut dramatically this season in north London, with the arrival of Pepe from Lille cutting considerably into his role.





The £32m received by Arsenal from his transfer will go some way to offsetting their expensive summer signings, after initial reports had indicated that Emery only had around £45m to work with for new recruits.