Atletico Madrid and Juventus will face off in the International Champions Cup at Friends Arena in Sweden on Saturday.

The meeting is the final preseason match for both clubs before they start their respective domestic campaigns.

Atletico have remained unbeaten throughout the preseason and defeated Real Madrid 7–3 in the ICC in July. However, Juve hasn't had the same success this summer. The team lost 3–2 to Tottenham Hotspur on July 21 before beating Inter Milan on penalties after a 1–1 draw a few days later.

Last weekend, Benfica won the International Champions Cup title as the only team to win all three of their ICC fixtures.

How to Watch:

Time: Noon ET

Live Stream: You can stream the match on ESPN+.

