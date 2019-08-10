Toni Kroos Reveals Details of Verbal Agreement With Man Utd Prior to Move to Real Madrid

By 90Min
August 10, 2019

Real Madrid star Toni Kroos has admitted that he had an agreement in place to join Manchester United before completing his move to the Spanish Giants in 2014. 

The World Cup winner joined los Merengues from Bayern Munich following his success with Germany during the World Cup in 2014, but it could have been all so different for the midfield superstar. 

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

Marca reported that during an interview with GQ (via Marca), the German playmaker confessed that he had verbally agreed a move to Old Trafford, prior to his eventual transfer to Real Madrid.

Since that day, his and Man Utd's fortunes have followed very different paths. 

"I knew that Manchester [United] loved me and that [David] Moyes supported the signing completely.

"We had a very pleasant afternoon. We spoke a lot about United's plan and he convinced me.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

"In the end, we verbally agreed to it. I'm not someone who thinks about what could have been.

"Yes, it was close. I was almost a Manchester United player, but it didn't happen."

Kroos has gone on to be recognised as one of the greatest midfielders of his era, and has been pivotal in Madrid's recent European dominance. 

Whilst the German was reflective over his possible career in Manchester, he had no regrets over the decision he made.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

"I can say one thing with certainty," he said, "at Manchester United I wouldn't have won the Champions League three times."

