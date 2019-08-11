Everton Continue Remarkable Defensive Turnaround to Trail Man City in 2019 Clean Sheet Race

By 90Min
August 11, 2019

Everton may have spent big this summer in order to strengthen their squad, but in keeping a clean sheet against Crystal Palace on Saturday, they kept up a remarkable defensive record since the turn of the year.

Marco Silva's tenure at Goodison Park was initially blighted by lapses in concentration at the back and an inability to defend set-pieces. However, it appears that he has finally found the magic formula to tighten up his leaky backline.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The goalless draw with Palace on Saturday maintained a remarkable turn in defensive fortunes for Silva's side, with Opta stats revealing after the game that this was the Toffees' 11th clean sheet since the year began.

Only Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have a better record - the Citizens keeping 13 clean sheets, including one on Saturday during their 5-0 drubbing of West Ham at the London Stadium.

Everton's 11 clean sheets may come as a surprise to some, but Silva has clearly identified his side's flaws and worked on improving their previously shoddy defensive displays. Even the dismissal of Morgan Schneiderlin did not perturb his defence, with 15 minutes of play against the

Eagles seen off despite their numerical disadvantage.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Silva's side have been active in the transfer window, again investing heavily in their attacking options - as well as adding to their already impressive midfield depth.

Andre Gomes has been brought in on a permanent basis, while moves for Moise Kean, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Alex Iwobi, Fabian Delph, and Jonas Lössl have also been finalised in the close season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message