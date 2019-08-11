Mesut Ozil: Two Men Charged Following Altercation at Arsenal Star's London Home

Two men have been charged with a public order offence following an incident outside the home of Arsenal star Mesut Ozil, while both the midfielder and teammate Sead Kolisnac have been left out of the Gunners' Premier League opener against Newcastle on Sunday due to 'further security incidents'.

Ferhat Ercan and Salaman Ekinci were arrested by police following an altercation with Ozil's security staff outside his Camden home.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

While Ozil and Kolasinac were the targets of an attempted car-jacking last month, The BBC reports that the latest event is being treated by police as a 'separate incident'.

"Two men have been charged under Section 4a of the Public Order Act following an incident in Camden on Thursday, 8 August," the Met reported.

Footage of World Cup winner Ozil and teammate Kolsanic being involved in an attempted car-jacking went viral last month, as the latter fought off the knife-wielding attackers who then fled the scene.

Ozil and Kolasinac have not been selected for Arsenal's match against Newcastle this weekend, due to growing concerns over the pair's safety.

Arsenal statement: Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac will not be part of the squad for our opening match against Newcastle United following further security incidents which are being investigated by the police. — James Benge (@jamesbenge) August 9, 2019

The Gunners announced the news on Friday, with the pair having previously been left out of Arsenal's pre-season friendly against French side Lyon.

"The welfare of our players and their families is always a top priority and we have taken this decision following discussion with the players and their representatives," an official statement confirmed.

Mr Ercan and Mr Ekinci are set to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on 6 September in relation to the charges against them.