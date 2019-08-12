American Defender Chris Gloster Signs With PSV Eindhoven

TF-Images/Getty Images

Gloster played for the U.S. at the Under-17 World Cup in 2017 and all five matches at this year's Under-20 World Cup.

By Associated Press
August 12, 2019

American defender Chris Gloster has signed a three-year contract with the Dutch club PSV Eindhoven.

The 19-year-old left back from Montclair, New Jersey, made his debut for Red Bulls II in the United Soccer League at age 16 in 2016 and signed with Hannover in Germany ahead of the 2018-19 season. He began last season with Hannover's Under-19 team and was promoted to Hannover's reserve team in the German fourth tier.

Richard Ledezma, an 18-year-old American midfielder, signed in December with PSV, which announced Gloster's deal Friday.

