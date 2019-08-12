Arsenal 2019/20 Kit: The Gunners Unveil New Third Jersey Set to Be an Instant Classic

By 90Min
August 12, 2019

Arsenal have unveiled their new third kit for the 2019/20 Premier League campaign, with a design intended to blend the club's rich history with a modern twist.

The design appeared to be leaked online earlier in the summer, leaving fans incredibly excited about the eventual release of the kit.

As expected, the kit is predominantly navy, but with plenty of yellow accents. All logos, including the three adidas stripes and Arsenal badge, stand out in bright yellow as a tribute to the famous yellow shirts of the past.

Made from recycled polyester to save resources and help decrease emissions, the shirt features adidas' CLIMALITE technology, which is designed keep fans cool whilst wearing the all-new shirt.


The full kit is now available both in stores and online, giving fans the chance to represent their club over the coming season.

This was the first set of Arsenal kits to be designed by adidas following the conclusion of their deal with Puma, and fans online were clearly impressed with what the sportswear giants managed to create.

Supporters had been calling for the shirt to be released ever since the leaked images first appeared, and it was hoped that it would have been made available before the Gunners' Premier League opener against Newcastle United.

However, it has finally been released and, judging by the support online, plenty of supporters will soon be seen sporting their club's alternative colours.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Wearing their yellow away strip, Arsenal got their season off to the perfect start with a solid 1-0 victory over the Magpies, thanks to a second-half goal from star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

