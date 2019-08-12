Dejan Lovren to Ask Liverpool to Lower Asking Price & Let Him Seal Roma Switch

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren is set to ask club officials to lower their asking price for him to allow him to seal a move to Serie A side Roma.

The 30-year-old is believed to have been tracked by a number of Italian sides this summer and was completely omitted from Liverpool's Premier League opener against Norwich City.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

According to Corriere dello Sport, Lovren believes his time at Anfield has come to an end, so he is eager to seal a move to Roma. However, the Serie A side are currently unable to afford a move for Lovren.

His €5m-a-year wages are said to be a real problem, even though Lovren is willing to take a pay cut to make the move.

Roma are also struggling to put together an acceptable offer to tempt Liverpool to sell, so Lovren will begin working to reduce the Reds' demands to try and help Roma get this move over the line.

Manager Paulo Fonseca is thought to be desperate to bring in someone with Lovren's experience, but could ultimately be forced to miss out on the Croatian as sporting director Gianluca Petrachi would prefer a move for Juventus' Daniele Rugani.

The Italian is thought to be nearing a switch to Rome, initially on loan with an option to buy, and signing Rugani would almost certainly bring an end to their pursuit of Lovren.

As for Liverpool, it seems unlikely that they would agree to sell Lovren, given they would now be unable to replace him until January. Joe Gomez started alongside Virgil van Dijk in the 4-1 win over Norwich, with Joel Matip the only defender named on the bench.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Their only other option comes in the form of 17-year-old Sepp van den Berg, whilst midfielder Fabinho is also comfortable dropping back into defence, but it seems unlikely that Liverpool would rely on either to replace Lovren this season.