Giovanni Trapattoni: Il Trap's All-Time Best XI

Giovanni Trapattoni is number 5 in 90min's Top 50 Great Managers of All Time series. Follow the rest of the series over the course of the next week.

The most successful manager in Italian football history. Sounds good doesn't it?

'Yeah, it really does.'

And to become the most successful manager in Italian football history, you have to manage some of the best players of all time, right?

'Yeah, absolutely.'

So, below is the creme de la creme of Italian football. The best of the very, very best.

Oh, and Republic of Ireland, Red Bull Salzburg and Vatican City fans, don't hold your breath, none of your favourite players make this XI. Sorry.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Getty Images/GettyImages

Dino Zoff: Eternally old, but also eternally brilliant. The oldest World Cup winning captain of all time, and won just about every thing there is to win during Giovanni Trapattoni's hugely successful first spell at Juventus.

Giuseppe Bergomi: An Inter legend, Bergomi was, to use the kid's lingo, absolutely lights out dude, during the club's title winning 1988/89 campaign. During that season he kept it real, man.

Gaetano Scirea: Lo Stile Juve personified. Quite simply the most important figure in Juventus' history, the symbol of everything good about the club. Oh, and a bloody great libero too.

Claudio Gentile: This Italian World Cup winner once kicked Diego Maradona so hard he ended up on the moon.

Paolo Maldini: It's a Top 50 Greatest Managers of All Time rule that if a manager managed Paolo Maldini, then Paolo Maldini makes it into said manager's all-time best XI.

Midfielders

AFP/GettyImages

Marco Tardelli: We all know Tardelli for THAT celebration, but Tardelli was much more than a celebration, he was also one of the best Italian midfielders of the 1980s. A prototypical box to box midfielder, the Juventus legend was pretty special on and off the ball.

Lothar Matthaus: Another World Cup winner, this time with Germany, Matthaus probably reckons he's the best player on this team. He's not, but was pretty damn good.

Michel Platini: Matthaus isn't the best player in this team because Michel Platini is. By far. He is THE Giovanni Trapattoni player. The one who won three Ballons d'Or, three Capocannoniere, two Serie A titles, a Coppa Italia, a UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, a European Cup and an Intercontinental Cup.

Roberto Baggio: Trapattoni loved a good trequartista, and Baggio was one of the best of all time. A mesmeric player on his day, he had some of his best moments under the tutelage of Il Trap.

Forwards

Tony Duffy/GettyImages

Paolo Rossi: After his ban for his alleged involvement in Totonero (betting scandal, in calcio, I know, unheard of), Paolo Rossi came back as one of the best forwards in the world. He was so good in fact, that he won the Ballon d'Or and scored a hat trick against Brazil at a World Cup. If that doesn't make you good, I don't know what does.

Roberto Bettega: One of the many players who hit another level at Juventus when Trapattoni joined, Bettega was a go-to for the legendary manager. Oh, and he might have the coolest name ever.

Number 50: Marcelo Bielsa: The Argentina Manager's All Time Best XI

Number 49: Vic Buckingham: The English Manager's All Time Best XI

Number 48: Claudio Ranieri: The Tinkerman's All Time Best XI

Number 47: Bill Nicholson: The Tottenham Legend's All Time Best XI

Number 46: Sven-Goran Eriksson: The Former Lazio Manager's All Time Best XI

Number 45: Sir Alf Ramsey: The World Cup Winer's All Time Best XI

Number 44: Antonio Conte: The Fiery Italian's All-Time Best XI

Number 43: Kenny Dalglish: The King of Anfield's All-Time Best XI

Number 42: Massimiliano Allegri: The Six-Time Serie A Winner's All-Time Best XI

Number 41: Sir Bobby Robson: The Legendary Fighter's All-Time Best XI

Number 40: Luis Aragones: Spain's Most Important Manager's All-Time Best XI

Number 39: Herbert Chapman: The Yorkshire Tactician's All-Time Best XI

Number 38: Carlos Alberto Parreira: The World Cup Hero's All-Time Best XI

Number 37: Franz Beckenbauer: Der Kaiser's All-Time Best XI

Number 36: Viktor Maslov: Dedushka's All-Time Best XI

Number 35: Rafa Benitez: The Likeable Spaniard's All-Time Best XI

Number 34: Zinedine Zidane: The French Magician's All-Time Best XI

Number 33: Luiz Felipe Scolari: Picking Big Phil's All-Time Best XI

Number 32: Jupp Heynckes: The German Master Tactician's All-Time Best XI

Number 31: Vicente del Bosque: The Moustachioed Mister's All-Time Best XI

Number 30: Arsene Wenger: The Legendary Arsenal Manager's All-Time Best XI

Number 29: Udo Lattek: The Inspirational Leader's All-Time Best XI

Number 28: Jock Stein: Big Jock's All-Time Best XI

Number 27: Vittorio Pozzo: Il Vecchio Maestro's All-Time Best XI

Number 26: Jurgen Klopp: Mr Heavy Metal Football's All-Time Best XI

Number 25: Mario Zagallo: Velho Lobo's All-Time Best XI

Number 24: Bela Guttmann: The Proto-Mourinho's All-Time Best XI

Number 23: Valeriy Lobanovskyi: The Soviet Scientist's All-Time Best XI

Number 22: Louis van Gaal: The Mercurial & Enigmatic Dutch Master's All-Time Best XI

Number 21: Otto Rehhagel: The 'King' Who Conquered Europe's All-Time Best XI

Number 20: Tele Santana: The Attack-Minded Superstar's All-Time Best XI

Number 19: Bill Shankly: The Liverpool Godfather's All-Time Best XI

Number 18: Ottmar Hitzfeld: Der General Who Dominated Germany's All-Time Best XI

Number 17: Miguel Muñoz: Real Madrid's Greatest Ever Manager's All-Time Best XI

Number 16: Fabio Capello: The Serial Serie A Winner's All-Time Best XI

Number 15: Brian Clough: The Maverick Manager's All-Time Best XI

Number 14: Nereo Rocco: The Milan Legend's All-Time Best XI

Number 13: Carlo Ancelotti: The Diva Whisperer's All-Time Best XI

Number 12: Sir Matt Busby: The Legendary Scot Who Built Modern Man Utd's All-Time Best XI

Number 11: Marcello Lippi: The Italian World Cup Winner's All-Time Best XI

Number 10: Bob Paisley: Liverpool's Humble Genius' All-Time Best XI

Number 9: Jose Mourinho: The Legendary Portuguese Tactician's All-Time Best XI

Number 8: Helenio Herrera: The Peerless Pioneer's All-Time Best XI

Number 7: Ernst Happel: The Austrian Mastermind's All-Time Best XI

Number 6: Johan Cruyff: The Creator of the Barcelona Dream Team's All-Time Best XI