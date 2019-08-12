Sami Khedira Poised to Stay at Juventus After Impressing Maurizio Sarri in Pre-Season

Sami Khedira looks set to stay at Juventus after impressing new boss Maurizio Sarri in pre-season.

The arrival of new midfielders Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot had threatened Khedira's place in the side and he was widely expected to leave the Old Lady this summer, with Arsenal and Wolves rumoured to be interested in making a move before last Thursday's deadline day for English clubs.

A move failed to materialise, though, and the German's performances in training have seemingly convinced Sarri of his value. Sky Sports Italia (via Football Italia) claim that the 32-year-old will now remain in Turin ahead of the new Serie A campaign, with Sarri looking to lead La Vecchia Signora to a ninth successive Scudetto.

Khedira, capped 77 times by Germany and a World Cup winner, joined Juventus in 2015 on a free transfer after five years at Real Madrid. He has enjoyed considerable success at the Serie A powerhouse, winning four titles and three Coppa Italia crowns, as well as earning a Champions League runners up medal in 2016/17.

The former VfB Stuttgart academy graduate signed a new contract with the I Bianconeri last year that keeps him with the club until 2021. Last season, he made just 17 appearances for Juventus, scoring two goals from central midfield.





However, serious knee and ankle injuries kept him sidelined for much of the season, with Rodrigo Bentancur, Miralem Pjanic and Blaise Matuidi often occupying midfield instead.

Juventus' surplus of midfielders and their eagerness to hold onto Khedira indicates that Matuidi may be the one to leave. Manchester United have been mentioned as potential past suitors, but a move to Old Trafford is now off the cards - until January at the very least.