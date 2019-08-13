Man Utd Board Make Big Promise to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer After Quiet Summer

Ole Gunnar Solkjaer has been given assurances by the Manchester United board that he'll be given more transfer windows to complete his overhaul of the first-team squad - and that he won't be judged heavily on results this season.

The Norwegian was brought in to replace José Mourinho last season and he was widely seen as a stop-gap for the club before another big name manager became available in the summer, but United eventually offered Solskjaer the full-time role after a string of good performances.

Mixed results towards the back end of the season saw Solskjaer's future once again thrown into question, but The Evening Standard claims that Manchester United's key decision-makers have told the manager that he remains in their long-term plans at Old Trafford.

It's claimed that the board have accepted that instant success may not be possible for the club and instead want to help build on Solskjaer's plan of assembling a squad built up of primarily homegrown talent.

The 46-year-old started to put his plan into action during the summer transfer by signing Daniel James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire for a combined £140m, but Solskjaer will still be handed further windows to add to his squad.

United also pulled out of moves for the likes of Paulo Dybala and Christian Eriksen ahead of the new season, which is speculated to all be part of Solskjaer's long-term plan at the club.

It was also revealed on Tuesday that midfielder James Garner, who made his senior debut last season, has been promised more first-team matches this season, while the likes of Mason Greenwood and Tahith Chong will also feature throughout the campaign.