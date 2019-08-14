Luka Jovic Linked With Shock Move Away From Real Madrid Just 2 Months After €60m Arrival

Real Madrid forward Luka Jovic has been linked with a shock loan move away from the Bernabeu by two major newspapers in his homeland, a little over just two months after sealing a €60m transfer to the club from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Jovic emerged as one of the most promising new attacking talents in Europe last season after scoring 25 goals for Frankfurt and helping the club reach the semi finals of the Europa League.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

Eintracht exercised their purchase option to make the Serbian youngster’s loan from Benfica permanent for a small fixed price in April, before Real then swooped in June.

With the new La Liga season kicking off in a few days, Jovic is yet to even play a competitive game for Los Blancos. But potential problems have already erupted as Marca shares claims from Serbia that the 21-year-old has failed to convince Real boss Zinedine Zidane.

That version of events suggests Jovic could instead be sent out on loan.

However, Marca itself takes a dim view of the Serbian gossip, suggesting that Jovic has no intention of leaving so soon and is ‘convinced’ he will begin scoring goals. Part of the reason for his disappointing pre-season has been an early injury.

JIM WATSON/GettyImages

Real have struggling generally this summer. Despite an active transfer window that has seen Jovic joined by Eder Militao, Eden Hazard and Ferland Mendy, pre-season results have been concerning, while the club has failed to offload Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez.

Mendy has been nursing a thigh injury following his move from Lyon, while Hazard was accused by some of being overweight when he reported for pre-season training last month.

Real have managed to win just two of their seven pre-season friendlies, enjoying victories over Fenerbahce and Red Bull Salzburg. But they drew 2-2 in clashes with both Arsenal and Roma, lost more testing games against Bayern Munich and Tottenham, and were utterly humiliated in a 7-3 demolition at the hands of city rivals Atletico Madrid in New Jersey.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

After walking away following a third consecutive Champions League title in 2018, Zidane returned to the Bernabeu in March and has been tasked with writing a fresh new chapter. The circumstances this time around are much tougher, though, and it is a proper challenge.