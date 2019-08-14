Neymar Cast Out From Paris Saint-Germain Training Until La Liga Transfer Rumours Resolved

Neymar is set to train away from the rest of his Paris Saint-Germain teammates as his future continues to dominate the headlines, with stories of moves to Barcelona and Real Madrid seemingly going in circles.

Almost hourly, new reports emerge suggesting one move here or there is either edging closer or dead in the water, with many growing tired of the ongoing narrative and eager for a solution to be met - most notably the player himself.

SOZINHO! Segundo apuração da repórter do Esporte Interativo, @isabelapagliari, Neymar não ficará mais junto ao elenco do PSG nos treinamentos até que seu futuro seja acertado. E aí, o que achou? pic.twitter.com/LWjsriN3Ma — Esporte Interativo (@Esp_Interativo) August 14, 2019

Nevertheless, as of yet no such outcome has been forthcoming and it appears until a conclusion is met, the Brazilian will not train with the rest of the PSG squad as the saga continues to rumble on. That's according to Esporte Interativo, who say until matters are settled the 26-year-old will be kept apart from the rest of the team .





One would presume the reason for that is due to the growing unrest within the camp, a feeling which was visualised when teammate Kylian Mbappe pushed the forward away from the rest of the group as they lifted the Trophée des Champions, the French equivalent of the Community Shield.





The most recent update (although subject to change within the coming hours) is that Barcelona and PSG are nearing an agreement over the transfer of Neymar, possibly to be consented to 'within 48 hours'.





Reasons for this update centre around Barça president Josep Maria Bartomeu and PSG counterpart Nasser Al Khelaifi being due to meet face to face for the upcoming European Club Association (ECA) summit in Liverpool on Thursday. It is a meeting mooted as 'decisive', although at this point your guess is as good as anyone's.

DOMINIQUE FAGET/GettyImages

Whatever transpires between now and the closure of the La Liga and Ligue 1 window on September 2, expect further developments to occur by the time you've read this piece, with Neymar probably having already resumed PSG training by the end of this sentence.