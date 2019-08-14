Safe Hands: Twitter Reacts as Kiko Casilla Saves Fan's Pie in Leeds' Carabao Cup Win Over Salford

Kiko Casilla is single-handedly keeping the magic of the cup alive in English football and he's doing it one pie at a time.

The ex-Real Madrid keeper has written himself into League Cup history after one fan caught the moment he reunited a supporter and his pie during Leeds United's 3-0 win over Salford City in the Carabao Cup first round.

When your keeper gives you your pie back - classic Kiko #LUFC pic.twitter.com/MDGPpywDNQ — ian (@igrattan) August 13, 2019

Speaking with the Yorkshire Evening Post, the man behind the video described the bizarre situation.

Ian said: "We scored, the pies went in the air. Kiko picked it up and handed it back. It was a cheese and onion pie which the fan ate in celebration."

The glorious moment has come in a time where B-teams and condescending attitudes overshadow the true importance of domestic cups to English football.

Kiko Casilla has gone from playing at the Bernabeu alongside Ronaldo and Ramos...



To giving a fan his pie at Salford away.#LUFC



pic.twitter.com/sRRILV70Dn — Second Tier Podcast (@TheSecondTier) August 13, 2019

These early ties throw up fixtures of giants against minnows, producing spectacular upsets and unforgettable moments - both footballing and not.

Only an English cup tie could bring a one-time Spanish international, who made 43 appearances for Real Madrid, to League Two debutants Salford where he's returning pies to the Leeds faithful.

A penny should be spared for the thoughts of Marcelo Bielsa, who can be forgiven for looking back at his days of taking the Argentinian national side to a Copa America final and not quite understanding what has happened.

Interestingly enough, this is not the first time a pie has been the centre of attention in an English cup tie.

Many will remember the FA Cup fifth round fixture between Sutton United and Arsenal in 2017 and the 'Piegate' saga that followed after the TV cameras showed goalkeeper Wayne Shaw eating a pie on the bench.