Toby Alderweireld Ready to Run Down Spurs Contract and Quit on Free Transfer

By 90Min
August 14, 2019

Tottenham fear they may lose Toby Alderweireld for nothing, as the Spurs centre-back remains intent on leaving the north London club when his contract expires next summer.

The Belgian defender had a £25m release clause in his contract, which expired two weeks before the end of the transfer window, but no club has made a serious offer for the 30-year-old. 

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Alderweireld's Spurs current contract expires in 12 months and the Belgium international is prepared to run it down, according to The Mirror, at which point the veteran will be free to leave on a free transfer.

Manchester United and Roma are two clubs who have shown particular interest in Alderweireld but neither side triggered his release clause, and the centre-back will have the possibility of deciding his own future should he refuse to sign a new contract with Spurs. 

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The north London club are hoping to receive a transfer fee for the Belgian rather than allowing him to leave for free, but Mauricio Pochettino's side are running out of time to cash-in on the defender.

Alderweireld signed for Spurs in 2015 and has been a permanent fixture at the heart of their back line for the past four years. The Belgian started their latest Premier League match against Aston Villa, and looks set to play his part this season, despite the uncertainty surrounding his future. 

