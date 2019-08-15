Arsenal vs Burnley Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

After an enthralling first weekend of the Premier League season, Arsenal and Burnley will contest the opening fixture of the second gameweek at the Emirates Stadium - with both teams looking to continue their good start to the campaign.

Both teams won their opening games, with Arsenal squeezing past Newcastle 1-0 after Burnley thumped Southampton 3-0. However, this will be a much tougher assignment for Sean Dyche's men, with the Gunners known to be formidable at home.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Take a look below for 90min's preview of the game.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 17 August What Time Is Kick Off? 12:30 (BST) Where Is it Played? Emirates Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport 1 (UK) - FuboTV - Free Trial (US) Referee? Mike Dean

Team News

Arsenal have a number of fitness concerns, which was clear with the starting XI on show against Newcastle. Hector Bellerin is still out with injury, but Unai Emery is confident the Spaniard should be back next month. Rob Holding is also out with a knee problem, whilst fellow centre back Konstantinos Mavropanos is out injured for eight weeks with a groin injury.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Kieran Tierney is also injured and will have to wait longer for his Arsenal debut. Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac have been training with the squad and a decision on their availability will be made at a later date after being involved in a carjacking attempt by an armed gang in July.

However, the good news for the Gunners is that Alexandre Lacazette, Lucas Torreira, Nicolas Pepe and Dani Ceballos are all likely to be fit enough to start after they all sat on the bench at Newcastle. David Luiz is also in contention, but he may not start after Arsenal kept a clean sheet at St James' Park.

On the other hand, Burnley have less to worry about on the injury front. Robbie Brady is expected to return to the squad after being described as 'touch and go' last week. This leaves Charlie Taylor and Steven Defour as the only men out injured for them. Danny Drinkwater could be introduced after signing on loan from Chelsea on deadline day, but will likely miss out as he builds up his match fitness.

Predicted Lineups

Arsenal Leno; Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Chambers, Monreal; Xhaka, Guendouzi; Pepe, Ceballos, Aubameyang; Lacazette. Burnley Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; Gudmundsson, Cork, Westwood, McNeil; Wood, Barnes.

Head to Head Record

The two sides have faced each other 107 times and, unsurprisingly, Arsenal lead the way with 53 wins to 33 losses. The pair have also played out 21 draws.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Burnley have never beaten the Gunners in the Premier League, with their last win against them coming in a 2-0 victory in the League Cup in 2008.

The last time the sides faced off was on the final day of the 2018/19 season at Turf Moor. Arsenal won the game 3-1, with Aubameyang scoring twice to secure a share of the Golden Boot.

Recent Form





Arsenal endured an inconsistent pre-season, with a number of losses accompanying a set of good wins. However, when the real business kicked off last week, they got the win they needed to start the season with a fighting victory against Newcastle.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Burnley though have been on fire in recent weeks. Five wins in seven pre-season games were followed by an emphatic victory against Southampton on the first weekend of the season. The Clarets will be high on confidence going into Saturday's game.

Here's how the pair have fared in their last five games.

Arsenal Burnley Newcastle 0-1 Arsenal (11/8) Burnley 3-0 Southampton (10/8) Barcelona 2-1 Arsenal (4/8) Burnley 2-0 Parma (3/8) Angers 1-1 Arsenal (31/7) Burnley 6-1 Nice (30/7) Arsenal 1-2 Lyon (28/7) Wigan 2-2 Burnley (27/7) Real Madrid 2-2 Arsenal (24/7) Fleetwood 0-2 Burnley (23/7)

Prediction

Arsenal will be returning to the Emirates Stadium for the first time this season, and they'll most likely be debuting marquee signing Nicolas Pepe from the start. As a result, expect the home side to put on a show for the watching fans.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Burnley face a very tough assignment, and will have to be flawless defensively and hit Arsenal on the counter for any chance of winning. It isn't impossible, but they'll need Ashley Barnes on top form.

Arsenal should win this game, and they should win it well to continue their good start to the season. But Burnley won't make it easy and will aim to make it a physical affair.