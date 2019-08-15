Christian Eriksen to Have Meeting With Tottenham Board Over Potential Summer Exit

By 90Min
August 15, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen will have talks with the club to discuss a move away from north London before the transfer window closes at the end of August.

The Dane's contract with Spurs is due to expire at the end of the 2019/20 campaign and he has been linked with an exit for several years, with speculation only increasing as he enters the final year of his deal. Real Madrid and Juventus are both rumoured to be in for the 27-year-old, as his current employers risk losing him for free next summer.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Eriksen is keen on a change of lifestyle and scenery, with a switch to either Turin or - his preferred destination - Madrid securing that for the Tottenham star. 

Unfortunately, the Independent report that Real have their focus firmly on a deal for Manchester United's Paul Pogba, meaning a transfer to the Bernabeu may be off the cards for now.

Juve remain open to the possibility of signing Eriksen, whilst Los Blancos' city rivals Atletico are also ready to make an offer for his services.

The player seemed to have his heart set on joining Zinedine Zidane's ranks at Real however, and has demanded the chance to discuss options with Tottenham as the window draws to a close.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

He feels that he is limited by a straight choice between Los Rojiblancos and the Bianconeri, having previously had the chance to link up with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford.

A move to a team outside of the Champions League did not appeal to Eriksen and he therefore elected against a switch to United, but a Lillywhites departure could still occur before September rolls around.

Nevertheless, Tottenham may be willing to let him walk out on them in 10 months time after his  match-changing display off the bench against Aston Villa, Eriksen coming on to help his side seal a 3-1 victory in their Premier League opener.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message