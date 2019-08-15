Christian Eriksen to Have Meeting With Tottenham Board Over Potential Summer Exit

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen will have talks with the club to discuss a move away from north London before the transfer window closes at the end of August.

The Dane's contract with Spurs is due to expire at the end of the 2019/20 campaign and he has been linked with an exit for several years, with speculation only increasing as he enters the final year of his deal. Real Madrid and Juventus are both rumoured to be in for the 27-year-old, as his current employers risk losing him for free next summer.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Eriksen is keen on a change of lifestyle and scenery, with a switch to either Turin or - his preferred destination - Madrid securing that for the Tottenham star.

Unfortunately, the Independent report that Real have their focus firmly on a deal for Manchester United's Paul Pogba, meaning a transfer to the Bernabeu may be off the cards for now.

Juve remain open to the possibility of signing Eriksen, whilst Los Blancos' city rivals Atletico are also ready to make an offer for his services.

The player seemed to have his heart set on joining Zinedine Zidane's ranks at Real however, and has demanded the chance to discuss options with Tottenham as the window draws to a close.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

He feels that he is limited by a straight choice between Los Rojiblancos and the Bianconeri, having previously had the chance to link up with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford.

A move to a team outside of the Champions League did not appeal to Eriksen and he therefore elected against a switch to United, but a Lillywhites departure could still occur before September rolls around.

Nevertheless, Tottenham may be willing to let him walk out on them in 10 months time after his match-changing display off the bench against Aston Villa, Eriksen coming on to help his side seal a 3-1 victory in their Premier League opener.