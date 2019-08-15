Jurgen Klopp Reveals What Frank Lampard Said to Him Before Extra Time in Super Cup Final

Jurgen Klopp has revealed he and Frank Lampard shared a word at the end of regulation time in the UEFA Super Cup final about their sides having to play another 30 minutes of football in extra time.

Olivier Giroud and Sadio Mane were the goalscorers in an absorbing 90 minutes, but with the score at 1-1 and both sides unable to be split, the game was forced into extra time.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Liverpool face Southampton on Saturday whilst Chelsea host Leicester on Sunday, so an added half an hour was far from ideal for the players and managers.

Klopp revealed that he spoke to Lampard about the format at the end of the 90 minutes, with the Daily Star quoting the German as saying: “We have to find a way to be ready for that game.





"After 90 minutes, when it was close to the final whistle and Frank Lampard asked me 'where do you play and when do you play (next)?' and I said 'Saturday at Southampton!'

Michael Regan/GettyImages

“Nobody wanted extra time tonight. We will have to be ready again and that's my present to the players, to be able to help them recover so they are ready for the game.

“Let's try to find a way to win on Saturday, then we have Arsenal coming up. Both will be incredibly difficult for different reasons.

“Only one team celebrated more than us tonight and that's probably Southampton when they saw 90 minutes, no decision!

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

“We know that we have to improve a lot of things. We can play and will play football but tonight was only about winning. We found a way to win the game. It feels big, incredibly big. I'm really happy about that.”

Sadio Mane scored again in extra time but a Jorginho penalty cancelled that out. A faultless shootout was then ended when Adrian saved a tame Tammy Abraham spot kick, giving Liverpool their second European victory in a matter of months.