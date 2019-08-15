Mesut Ozil & Sead Kolasinac Return to Arsenal Training After Recent Security Concerns

Unai Emery has been boosted by the return to training of Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac, after the pair were left out of the Gunners' squad on the grounds of security issues having been inadvertently caught up in a gang war.

Frightening scenes were made public late last month of the pair being subject of an attempted carjacking by two knife-wielding assailants while out in north London with their partners.

While it had been hoped the frightening incident would be the end of the story, Arsenal opted to pull the duo out of the squad that traveled to Newcastle for their Premier League opener due to 'further security incidents'.

With additional threats being made to the pair, two subsequent arrests were made after an incident on Sunday, resulting in both men have been placed under 24-hour guard by police to prevent further attacks.

The extra security concerns come after the situation escalated into a gang feud, with a rival Eastern European group reported to have warned those involved to stay clear of the Gunners stars.

In a positive update, the Mail have claimed that Arsenal are 'optimistic' that Ozil and Kolasinac will be cleared to play again soon, after returning to first-team training on Wednesday.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Seen entering the Gunners' London Colney training facility in separate vehicles, the pair were also spotted leaving at different times, hinting towards the situation being brought under control.

Despite reporting to training, whether either player will be made available for selection in Arsenal's upcoming Premier League clash with Burnley on Saturday remains to be seen. However, given the heightened security, there is confidence that the threats made to both players will ease off, thus allowing them to return to the first-team fold.