Bayern hosts Hertha at Allianz Arena to kick off the 2019-20 Bundesliga campaign on Friday, August 16.

The Bavarians will chase their eighth consecutive Bundesliga title, and the Old Lady will be their first challenge along the way. Despite Hertha finishing 11th in last season's standings, the team has a history of tripping up Bayern in recent campaigns. Hertha is the only club in the last three Bundesliga seasons to take points off Bayern in more than three games.

Bayern's roster saw some changes this summer after the departures of Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery, Mats Hummels and Rafinha. However, manager Niko Kovac has plenty of young talent in his club with the additions of striker Fiete Arp and defenders Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez. The Bavarians also secured the loan signing of Inter forward Ivan Perisic to round out their squad.

Hertha made some moves of their own by signing winger Dodi Lukebakio to a permanent deal and landing defender Boyata after his contract with Celtic ended.

How to Watch:

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 2 and FOX Deportes

