Blaise Matuidi Turns Down Move to Monaco as French Midfielder Looks Set to Stay at Juventus

By 90Min
August 16, 2019

Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi looks set to remain at the club, despite strong interest from Ligue 1 side Monaco.

The Frenchman was a regular contributor for the the Old Lady last season, racking up in excess of 40 appearances in all competitions. 

Despite occupying a fairly regular spot in the team during the 2018/2019 campaign, new Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri is keen to trim his massive squad and Matuidi has been rumoured to be on his hit-list all summer. 

Zhizhao Wu/GettyImages

Manchester United were said to be keeping tabs on the experienced midfielder in July, but more recently, Monaco have been the side most strongly linked with a move from the 32-year-old. 

The Red and Whites had seemingly been keen on a double swoop for Matuidi and his Juventus teammate Daniele Rugani, but this move now appears to be off.

This move has allegedly failed to interest Matuidi, with Football Italia (via L'Equipe) reporting that the former PSG man is more than happy to see out the remainder of his contract, which expires next summer, at the Allianz Stadium.  

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

The France international's decision to stay may frustrate his manager, who has voiced his frustration at the abundance of central-midfield players in his squad in recent weeks. 

New arrivals Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot, join a squad already equipped with significant depth in that position, with: Sami Khedira, Miralem Pjanic, Rodrigo Bentancur and Matuidi, all set to compete for just three starting spots in Sarri's favoured 4-3-3 formation. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message