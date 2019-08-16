Blaise Matuidi Turns Down Move to Monaco as French Midfielder Looks Set to Stay at Juventus

Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi looks set to remain at the club, despite strong interest from Ligue 1 side Monaco.

The Frenchman was a regular contributor for the the Old Lady last season, racking up in excess of 40 appearances in all competitions.

Despite occupying a fairly regular spot in the team during the 2018/2019 campaign, new Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri is keen to trim his massive squad and Matuidi has been rumoured to be on his hit-list all summer.

Manchester United were said to be keeping tabs on the experienced midfielder in July, but more recently, Monaco have been the side most strongly linked with a move from the 32-year-old.

The Red and Whites had seemingly been keen on a double swoop for Matuidi and his Juventus teammate Daniele Rugani, but this move now appears to be off.

This move has allegedly failed to interest Matuidi, with Football Italia (via L'Equipe) reporting that the former PSG man is more than happy to see out the remainder of his contract, which expires next summer, at the Allianz Stadium.

The France international's decision to stay may frustrate his manager, who has voiced his frustration at the abundance of central-midfield players in his squad in recent weeks.

New arrivals Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot, join a squad already equipped with significant depth in that position, with: Sami Khedira, Miralem Pjanic, Rodrigo Bentancur and Matuidi, all set to compete for just three starting spots in Sarri's favoured 4-3-3 formation.