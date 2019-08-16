Man Utd Kit 2019/20: Red Devils Launch New adidas 3rd Jersey Featuring Unique Rose Graphic

By 90Min
August 16, 2019

adidas have officially launched the new Manchester United 2019/20 third kit, a classy black design that completes the club’s line-up of jerseys for the season.


A ‘rose from the street’, the striking but subtle floral graphic gives the shirt a unique edge.

The adidas logo and United emblem appear in red, while the trademark three stripes appear on the shoulders in the same dark colour as the graphic.

The shirt will be worn with black shorts and black socks featuring the same red logos.

Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba, Luke Shaw and United Women midfielder Katie Zelem are among the players who have modelled the new kit for the launch.

United’s 2019/20 home kit was launched at the start of the summer and pays tribute to the club’s 1999 treble in the 20th anniversary of that historic success.

The club’s gold away kit, meanwhile, draws inspiration from Manchester’s creative and artistic Northern Quarter with its mosaic design.

After a strong pre-season under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, United kicked off the new Premier League campaign with a statement 4-0 win over Chelsea at Old Trafford last weekend.

Next up for Solskjaer and his team is a different kind of test against away at Wolves on Monday.

