Rodrigo Deal Collapses as Atletico Madrid Pull Plug on €60m Transfer

August 16, 2019

Valencia general director Mateu Alemany has revealed that the expected €60m transfer of Rodrigo to Atletico Madrid has been called off. 

Rodrigo had long been seen as an ideal replacement for Antoine Griezmann in the Atletico Madrid frontline, and the forward missed training last week at the Ciudad Deportiva de Paterna, instead allegedly travelling to the Spanish capital to undergo a medical

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

However, it is understood that the Spanish international has now returned to Valencia, and is training with his teammates ahead of their opening La Liga fixture against Real Sociedad - with the Atletico move 'no longer on the table'.

Los Rojiblancos had been predicted to complete the transfer of around €60m before their opening league clash against Getafe on Sunday, but according to Valencia's general director, they have now withdrawn their offer. 

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Alemany explained: “There was the possibility that Rodrigo could be transferred, (but) right now, there is no offer on the table.

“Those who were offering are now no longer offering, and what seemed like an agreement could not be executed. He is available to train and, at his request, play on Saturday against Real Sociedad.”

He later confirmed: “There was a principle of agreement. Subsequently, due to circumstances that have nothing to do with Valencia, it did not go ahead.

“The situation, which at that time had to be specified, was between Atleti and Rodrigo. They had spoken and the decision, I think, was not yet taken by Rodrigo.

“I have seen him today and he’s very happy. Between clubs, there was a principle agreement, and right now that offer is no longer on the table.”

When asked about Rodrigo's absence from training, Alemany declared: “When a soccer player understands that his departure is near, it is usual for everything to stop.

“The situation is normal. Everything that was said has not materialised in a concrete offer. Rodrigo spoke with (Valencia head coach) Marcelino and me yesterday afternoon, and wanted to join the team.”

