Wolves vs Man Utd Preview: Where to Watch, Buy Tickets, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Manchester United travel to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday evening, as the hosts welcome Premier League football back to Molineux in the second game of the new campaign. The Red Devils enjoyed a promising start to the new season, running out 4-0 winners over Chelsea in a ruthless display at Old Trafford. A brace from Marcus Rashford and goals from Anthony Martial and Daniel James secured the points for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men. As for Nuno Espirito Santo's side, they played out a 0-0 draw on the opening weekend of the Premier League away at Leicester. Wanderers last played on Thursday, comfortably sweeping aside FC Pyunik 4-0 in the Europa League - and have now set up a play-off tie with Italian side Torino. If recent contests are anything to go by, this is set to be a gripping spectacle. Here's 90min's preview of the game. Where to Watch

When is Kick Off? Monday 19 August What Time is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST) Where is it Played? Molineux TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Premier League/Sky Sports Main Event Referee? Jon Moss

Where to Buy Tickets



Tickets for the game are, as ever, available on both team's official club websites, though membership is required in order to purchase. In terms of resale, both teams provide the option to make season tickets available for others to use, if a supporter is unable to attend the game themselves. Team News Both sides have a relatively clean bill of health. Wolves have no fresh injury concerns, leaving Santo with the opportunity to field his strongest possible side. The manager had the luxury of resting the majority of his first team for the match against FC Pyunik on Thursday, and was able to bring on players Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota for a late run out. Despite the quick turnaround for Wolves, fatigue shouldn't be an issue.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

United , meanwhile, are in a similar predicament. They will, however. continue to be without long-term absentees Eric Bailly and Timothy Fosu-Mensah.





Alexis Sanchez has been working hard on his fitness, despite rumours speculating that he intends to leave the club before the close of the European transfer window. Fred could also be welcomed back into the squad, following a prolonged spell of time off following the Copa America.

Predicted Lineups