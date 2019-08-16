Zlatan Ibrahimovic Claims New LA Galaxy Teammate Cristian Pavon Is 'Too Good' for MLS

LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has claimed that new teammate Cristian Pavon is too good for MLS, following his arrival last week.

Pavon, who joined on loan from Boca Juniors at the start of August, impressed in his debut showing for LA, having previously been linked with Arsenal and a number of other leading European clubs.

The 23-year-old hasn't taken long to impress teammate Ibrahimovic of his quality, with the Swede suggesting he's a cut above the rest of the competition.

As quoted by ESPN, he said: “[Pavon] is very good, he is too good for MLS. I think MLS will not have him for a long time, we should enjoy him while he is here.

"I have played with many players and I see when a player is the difference, and he is the difference.”

Ibrahimovic was speaking after LA Galaxy’s 2-0 home win over FC Dallas, where he scored both goals. The win saw the Galaxy rise up to third in MLS' Western Conference table, 15 points off league leaders and city rivals LAFC with nine games left.

The Swedish striker added: "When you have a player like that, you don't need to say much. You just communicate in the game and try to make the best of it. He knows what he is doing. This is his second game and he was the best on the field and today he made a difference."





Pavon joined LA Galaxy on loan with the option to make the deal permanent, moving from Boca Juniors for the remainder of the 2019 season. He has been at Boca since 2014, making 108 appearances for the Buenos Aires based side, as well as breaking through into the senior international setup.

Pavon is still waiting to score his first goal for Argentina, but injury problems have seen him disappear from the international fold since September last year.

LA Galaxy, meanwhile, are back in action on Sunday, when they host fellow promotion chasers Seattle Sounders.