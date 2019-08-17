Arsenal will host Burnley in their first home game at Emirates Stadium this season on Saturday, August 17.

The Gunners are coming off a 1–0 win over Newcastle United thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's lone goal. Arsenal will hope to make it another three points in front of its home crowd.

The Clarets opened their season with a strong 3–0 win over Southampton and will be feeling confident when arriving in London to take on Arsenal.

How to Watch:

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

