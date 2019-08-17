Arsenal vs. Burnley Live Stream: Watch Premier League Online, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch Arsenal vs. Burnley in Premier League action on Saturday, August 17.

By Jenna West
August 17, 2019

Arsenal will host Burnley in their first home game at Emirates Stadium this season on Saturday, August 17.

The Gunners are coming off a 1–0 win over Newcastle United thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's lone goal. Arsenal will hope to make it another three points in front of its home crowd.

The Clarets opened their season with a strong 3–0 win over Southampton and will be feeling confident when arriving in London to take on Arsenal. 

How to Watch:

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message