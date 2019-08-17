Calum Chambers Insists Competition for Places at Arsenal Is Good Following David Luiz Arrival

By 90Min
August 17, 2019

Calum Chambers is ready to challenge deadline day signing David Luiz for a starting spot in the Arsenal defence.

The former Southampton trainee started alongside Sokratis on the opening day of the season against Newcastle, helping his side to a 1-0 win - as well as helping Arsenal match their clean sheet record for the entirety of the 2018/19 campaign.

But the arrival of Luiz from Chelsea has cast a doubt over his continued selection in the Arsenal side, with Chambers looking to establish himself after spending last season on-loan at Fulham. 

The 24-year-old insists, though, that he is up for the challenge, claiming healthy competition for places can only be a good thing.

"He seems like a great guy. He is a great player, too," Chambers said ahead of Arsenal's win over Burnley, as quoted by the Evening Standard.

"Competition will bring the best out of people. At a club like Arsenal that is how it should be.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"It was always my aim to come back, I went into the loan spell and was fully focused on giving everything for that club in every game and training session. I didn't think about the future, but before I went the plan was to go, gain experience and come back."

The deadline day signing of Luiz has been widely regarded as the surprise signing of the summer transfer window, even though Chelsea boss Frank Lampard was unable to guarantee the Brazilian a starting role at Stamford Bridge.

His experience - consisting of 160 appearances and a Premier League winners medal, as well as Champions League and Europa League successes - could prove invaluable to Unai Emery's Gunners, as they seek to qualify for next season's Champions League.

And if his first game is anything to go by, he could help the Gunners achieve exactly that - after knocking off Burnley 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium to go, albeit briefly, top of the table.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message