How Much Each Top 6 Club Spent on Injured Players During the 2018/19 Season

By 90Min
August 17, 2019

Premier League clubs spent a record £221m covering the costs of injured players during the 2018/19 season, according to the Sports Injury Index 2019 from Marsh JLT Specialty.

The number of injured players reached an eight-year high last season, with 764 football-related injuries occurring which were likely a result of shorter holiday periods and the extra strain of the World Cup in Russia.

The Premier League's so-called top six were among the eight clubs which spent the most amount of money covering the costs of player injuries, while Crystal Palace and West Ham were also among the sides who spent more than £10m.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

In the fourth annual Football Injury Index, it's explained that champions Manchester City spent more than any other Premier League side to cover injuries last season, with a total outlay of £26.3m for their 44 first-team injuries.

Manchester United (£25.2m), who had a record 63 injuries, and Arsenal (£24.2m) were the final two top-six sides who spent over £20m on injuries last season, with West Ham (£22.8m) sitting fourth for their total costs.

Tottenham had the second-highest injury list last season at 61, but they were able to keep their costs at £17.9m, while Liverpool spent £15.2m on 50 injuries throughout the 2018/19 season - just an 11% increase for Jürgen Klopp's side since 2016.

Both Crystal Palace and Chelsea spent £11.5m on injuries last season, although Frank Lampard's side rank lower on the Football Injury Index thanks to thier lower cost per injury.

Wolverhampton Wanderers enjoyed both the fewest number of injuries and the smallest outlay covering the costs, having spent on average £100k on their 11 injuries during the 2018/19 season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message