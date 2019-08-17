Inter 'Agree Terms' With Alexis Sanchez & Hope to Strike Deal With Man Utd

Manchester United winger Alexis Sanchez has agreed personal terms over a move to Italian side Inter - providing the two clubs can strike a deal for the 30-year-old attacker.

The Chilean international looks destined to end his miserable spell at Old Trafford, just over 18 months after his arrival from Premier League rivals Arsenal in 2018.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Sanchez looks set to follow in the footsteps of former Man Utd teammate Romelu Lukaku - one of his closest allies at Old Trafford before he left the club to join Inter this summer in a deal worth around £70m.

Inter are desperate to bring in a new forward, and since transfer target Edin Dzeko has signed a new contract with Roma, Gianluca Di Marzio reports that I Nerazzurri have turned their attention to Man Utd's troubled forward.

Di Marzio confirms that an agreement has been reached between the player and Antonio Conte's side, and Sanchez is now waiting for the two clubs to sign off on the deal. The report doesn't state however - at time of publish - whether the deal is a permanent one or whether Sanchez has agreed to a huge pay cut.

Scatto @Inter per @Alexis_Sanchez: intesa col giocatore e agente in Inghilterra per trovare l!accordo con il @ManUtd. Tutti i dettagli alle 23 su @SkySport @SkySportsNews #calciomercato — Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) August 17, 2019

Roma previously made a move for Sanchez, but according to the Mirror, the winger refused the transfer despite I Giallorossi coming to an agreement with the Red Devils.

The former Barcelona man clearly plays no part in Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans for the coming season, and his massive wages only add to the complications of his time in Manchester.

Inter will be hoping to get this deal over the line, and help Sanchez recapture his scintillating form of previous seasons.