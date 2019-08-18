Aaron Wan-Bissaka Reveals Which Man Utd Player Has Helped Him Settle at Old Trafford

Manchester United full back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has revealed fellow defender Axel Tuanzebe has helped him settle into his new life at Old Trafford following his move from Crystal Palace earlier this summer.

The 21-year-old left Selhurst Park to join Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side in June and already looks the part, slotting seamlessly into the Red Devils' backline.

Wan-Bissaka put in a solid debut performance against Chelsea, as United ran out 4-0 winners over Frank Lampard's side. The former Palace man was singled out alongside new signing Harry Maguire as a vital addition to the team, as Solskjaer's men turned in a resolute defensive display.

And during an interview with the Guardian, the new United star thanked teammate Tuanzebe for mentoring him upon his arrival at Old Trafford.

He revealed: “I’ve become quite close to Axel Tuanzebe since joining the club. He’s taken me under his wing a bit, though I must admit the whole squad has been looking after me.

"It has been really easy to come here and feel a part of things. Nobody’s left me out of anything; they all speak with me and interact and that’s really good."

Wan-Bissaka also declared his gratitude to the United faithful, having welcomed his arrival with open arms, given their awful defensive performances last season.

He added: "It’s been a huge help and I’d like to thank the fans, too, for giving us such support. The crowd was amazing during the Chelsea game and I’ve heard great things about United’s away following as well.

"Now it’s up to us to give them something to celebrate at Wolves.”

The youngster will be hoping that he and his teammates can replicate their excellent display against Chelsea when they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday evening, and continue their winning start to the new season.