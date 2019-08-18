Dani Ceballos: Twitter Reacts as Loanee Delivers Brilliant Performance in 2-1 Burnley Win

For the first time in ten years, Arsenal have won their opening two fixtures of a Premier League season.

A pretty remarkable stat indeed, but all Gunners fans were really focused on after the game was the superb showing that Dani Ceballos produced, notching two assists on his way to scooping the man of the match gong.

The on-loan Real Madrid midfielder earned rave reviews from supporters and pundits alike, after laying on the assists for Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to secure a hard-fought 2-1 win over a dogged Burnley side.

His first competitive start for Arsenal naturally garnered a warm reception on social media, as Twitter users expressed their views on a fine day for the Spaniard.

Playing the most key passes, recording the most dribbles, making the most overall passes, having more touches than anyone, covering the most ground and ranking second for pass accuracy, Gunners fans were naturally left drooling.

Dani Ceballos OMFG what a player 🤤 — Motez (@motez_music) August 18, 2019

Ever noticed that Dani Ceballos has got the word ‘ball’ in his name?



Makes you think — Football Ramble Daily (@FootballRamble) August 18, 2019

Dani Ceballos is a magician. — Joe Atkin (@JoeAFC_) August 18, 2019

Some felt it was time for the old guard to step aside.

The last time Arsenal had a creative Spaniard in central midfield, his name was Santi Cazorla. A magical footballer on his day, the Emirates faithful began drawing comparisons immediately. High praise for someone on their first competitive start...

Shades of Cazorla AND Fabregas with Dani Ceballos. #baller — wearethenorthbank (@northbanklower) August 17, 2019

Dani Ceballos is Santi Cazorla. — Muhamad Shahril (@Shahzorla) August 18, 2019

Dani ceballos must put pen to paper now....santo cazorla incarnate — FRANCIS LUVJESUS (@francisnyane) August 17, 2019

There's some who always go somewhat overboard, however. OK, very overboard. But hey, you can't knock fans for getting excited.

Imagine Zidane, Makelele and Cazorla as one player. Well that’s Dani Ceballos — Aubazettes (@Aubazettes) August 17, 2019

Fan opinion aside, Ceballos did run the show on his full Premier League debut.

It was even noticeable by Tottenham fans, who were another side in for the 23-year-old over the summer, only for him to opt for the red side of north London. As you would expect after that performance, Spurs fans felt a bit sore.

We should’ve signed Ceballos — amit (@amitTHFC) August 17, 2019

Ceballos playing very well for Arsenal — Hamid (@HamidTHFC) August 17, 2019

Ceballos looking pretty good on his gap year — Luke (@thfcIuke) August 17, 2019

Unai Emery's primary reason for seeking out the Spaniard was the departure of Aaron Ramsey to Juventus over the summer. The Welshman leaving left a hole in the squad for a number eight (which Ceballos has taken), although after Saturday fans are already forgetting about Ramsey's move to Italy. A new man has arrived.

Ceballos has the potential to become 10x the player Aaron Ramsey has ever been. — Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) August 17, 2019

Been feeling sad about Ramsey and Iwobi, and how much I’m going to miss them. And then I saw Ceballos and Pepe and I’m like pic.twitter.com/VddgnXFy9l — Lulu (@lulumr) August 18, 2019

Ceballos is better than Ramsey on every single level.



So no, he does not.



Thanks. https://t.co/7AfBHJmvLR — Bowser (@darrenrix) August 18, 2019

But, of course, there's always the one who jumps the gun...