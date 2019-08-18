Dani Ceballos: Twitter Reacts as Loanee Delivers Brilliant Performance in 2-1 Burnley Win

By 90Min
August 18, 2019

For the first time in ten years, Arsenal have won their opening two fixtures of a Premier League season. 

A pretty remarkable stat indeed, but all Gunners fans were really focused on after the game was the superb showing that Dani Ceballos produced, notching two assists on his way to scooping the man of the match gong.

The on-loan Real Madrid midfielder earned rave reviews from supporters and pundits alike, after laying on the assists for Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to secure a hard-fought 2-1 win over a dogged Burnley side.

His first competitive start for Arsenal naturally garnered a warm reception on social media, as Twitter users expressed their views on a fine day for the Spaniard.

Playing the most key passes, recording the most dribbles, making the most overall passes, having more touches than anyone, covering the most ground and ranking second for pass accuracy, Gunners fans were naturally left drooling.

Some felt it was time for the old guard to step aside.

The last time Arsenal had a creative Spaniard in central midfield, his name was Santi Cazorla. A magical footballer on his day, the Emirates faithful began drawing comparisons immediately. High praise for someone on their first competitive start...

There's some who always go somewhat overboard, however. OK, very overboard. But hey, you can't knock fans for getting excited.

Fan opinion aside, Ceballos did run the show on his full Premier League debut. 

It was even noticeable by Tottenham fans, who were another side in for the 23-year-old over the summer, only for him to opt for the red side of north London. As you would expect after that performance, Spurs fans felt a bit sore.

Unai Emery's primary reason for seeking out the Spaniard was the departure of Aaron Ramsey to Juventus over the summer. The Welshman leaving left a hole in the squad for a number eight (which Ceballos has taken), although after Saturday fans are already forgetting about Ramsey's move to Italy. A new man has arrived.

But, of course, there's always the one who jumps the gun...

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message