El Paso Locomotive's Edson Partida Scores Stunning Bicycle Kick as Team Wins, Honors Community

During #ElPasoStrong night where the USL team honored the 22 victims of the El Paso shooting, El Paso Locomotive's Edson Partida scored a stunning bicycle kick as the team beat Tacoma Defiance 2-0. 

By Luis Miguel Echegaray
August 18, 2019

In an emotional night at Southwest University Park where the club honored the 22 victims of the El Paso shooting throughout the evening, USL's El Paso Locomotive FC came out victorious against Tacoma Defiance 2-0 on Saturday, making it the team's first win since June 15.

The team paid its respects to the victims by wearing jerseys with “El Paso Strong” patches and flags with the same text were given to the first 1,500 fans in attendance. A 22-second moment of silence was also held.

The win gave its community a reason to smile and it all started with an incredible goal by Edson Partida, who scored a jaw-dropping bicycle kick midway through the first half.

Playing down a man due to a red card given to Defender Chiro N’toko, the team held on and scored another thanks to local star Omar Salgado.

A perfect way to end the game, thus giving this resilient community a reason to smile.

