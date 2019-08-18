In an emotional night at Southwest University Park where the club honored the 22 victims of the El Paso shooting throughout the evening, USL's El Paso Locomotive FC came out victorious against Tacoma Defiance 2-0 on Saturday, making it the team's first win since June 15.

The team paid its respects to the victims by wearing jerseys with “El Paso Strong” patches and flags with the same text were given to the first 1,500 fans in attendance. A 22-second moment of silence was also held.

We are all #ElPasoStrong tonight 💪 pic.twitter.com/oWb6h4f8vD — El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) August 18, 2019

The win gave its community a reason to smile and it all started with an incredible goal by Edson Partida, who scored a jaw-dropping bicycle kick midway through the first half.

GODDAMN.



GOLAZO.



DALE, EDSON!



...AND SO HAPPY TO SEE THIS DURING #ElPasoStrong NIGHT.



A moment to smile at a time when our community y nuestra gente need it the most. https://t.co/tse5lPT1ag — Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) August 18, 2019

Playing down a man due to a red card given to Defender Chiro N’toko, the team held on and scored another thanks to local star Omar Salgado.

70'

Omar Salgado extends the lead! #ELPvTAC

2-0 pic.twitter.com/iSNfKrhtP6 — El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) August 18, 2019

A perfect way to end the game, thus giving this resilient community a reason to smile.