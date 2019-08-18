Liverpool Star Sadio Mane Sends Message to Southampton After Scoring Against Former Club

August 18, 2019

Liverpool star forward Sadio Mané has apologised to his former club Southampton, after a sensational performance at St Mary's on Saturday afternoon.

The Senegalese winger was instrumental in the Reds' narrow 2-1 win, following up a brilliant opening goal with an assist for Roberto Firmino's winner at the ground he used to call home. 

Mané moved to Merseyside from the south coast in 2016 for £34m – a big fee at the time, but one which now looks a bargain for last season's joint winner of the Premier League's golden boot award.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Following his man of the match performance, the Senegalese international discussed what the goal meant for him and – quoted by NBC Sports – said: “I’m sorry it is against my old team and sorry I have to score but I’m wearing a Liverpool shirt now.


Southampton was a very good step for me, I have big respect for this club. It is an amazing place. I learned a lot here and they are very nice people. But it is part of football and you have to deal with it.”

This was the first time Mané had scored against Southampton for the Reds, continuing an astonishing 2019 which has seen him score more Premier League goals in the calendar year than any other player.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The Senegalese forward has started this campaign in fine form, striking a Super Cup double in midweek before opening his Premier League account for the season this weekend. 


The Reds face the Arsenal next and will be hoping that the electric winger can dazzle again, against opposition which has always been very favourable for him; with a tally of eight goals and assists in 11 matches against the Gunners.

