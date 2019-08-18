Spurs' Dramatic Draw With Man City Fails to Break Worst Streak of Away Form Since 2012

Tottenham Hotspur are in the midst of their worst run of form away from home since 2012, as their winless streak on the road was extended to seven games on Saturday evening with their dramatic draw with Manchester City.

Spurs had a poor end to last season's domestic campaign, as their attention turned to their dramatic Champions League run, which was ended in defeat at the hands of Liverpool at the final hurdle.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

And after the final whistle on Saturday, Opta noted the damning statistic to confirm the north London side's struggles away from the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Tottenham are without a win in seven away league games (D1 L6) for the first time since a run of eight games without a victory ending in April 2012 (D4 L4).

The Lilywhites put in a stubborn display at the Etihad, and manager Mauricio Pochettino declared himself delighted with his team's performance and result, but it didn't stop Spurs from extending their worst away run of results since April 2012.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

In a strikingly similar turn of events to last season's Champions League quarter-final, Man City were once again denied victory in injury time, defender Aymeric Laporte adjudged to have handled in the buildup to Gabriel Jesus' disallowed goal.





The intervention of VAR helped Spurs to progress to the Champions League semi-final last year, and on Saturday evening it saved the away side from amassing seven consecutive defeats on their travels.

Pochettino will be hoping that his players can break their curse when they travel to arch-rivals Arsenal, and go toe-to-toe with the Gunners in the eagerly anticipated north London derby.