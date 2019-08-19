Corinthians Women Equal World Record for Number of Consecutive Top Flight Wins

By 90Min
August 19, 2019

Corinthians Feminino have matched the world record of 27 consecutive top-flight victories set by Welsh club The New Saints in 2016.

The Brazilian side defeated Ferroviaria 4-0 on Sunday to equal the previous total and strengthen their grip on the Serie A1 title. Their remarkable winning streak began on 26th March, with the Sao Paolo outfit scoring 95 goals and conceding a mere eight since losing 2-1 to Santos in the early months of 2019.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Corinthians have hit five or more goals in six of those games, their 9-0 decimation of Sao Francisco in July demonstrating their proficiency in attack.

Three seasons ago, The New Saints broke Ajax's 44-year record for successive victories in a country's first division. However, the Welsh Premier League team's tally will be eclipsed if their South American counterparts can overcome Sao Jose on Wednesday.

Corinthians hold a 20-point lead over their midweek opponents, who currently occupy eighth position out of 15 in the pool.

The former are the reigning champions and look set to continue their domination into this campaign, with closest challengers Santos laying five points behind them after 15 rounds of matches.

All tickets for the home clash with Sao Jose will be free as the club look to draw in spectators for what promises to be a momentous occasion in their history.

