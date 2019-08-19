Marcelo Claims Real Madrid Do Not Need Any More Summer Signings

Real Madrid don't need to make any more signings ahead of the 2019/20 season, according to Los Blancos defender Marcelo.

After a nightmare showing last term, the Spanish giants unleashed an enormous £300m war-chest over the summer in a bid to revitalise their ailing squad.

Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy and Rodrygo were all acquired during the off-season, with the latter - the cheapest of the quintet - arriving for £40m.

Hazard was the most expensive purchase, having been brought in from Chelsea for a fee that could potentially rise to £130m, though reports continue to circulate that Real are preparing a late move for Paul Pogba.

Asked by German news outlet Bild whether Madrid need the services of the Frenchman or any other players, Marcelo replied: "No, we have a good team.

"It'll be difficult, but if we each focus on our tasks then we can win everything. I have been taught to compete for all titles ever since I joined Real Madrid. It won't be any different this year and we'll fight for the league, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey."

The left back also took the opportunity to discuss the challenges he faced last season after Los Blancos crashed out of Europe at the last 16 stage courtesy of a harrowing 4-1 home defeat to Ajax.

That exit - combined with a semi final loss to Barcelona in the cup and a third place finish in La Liga - saw supporters turn on the coaching staff and players, with Marcelo receiving heavy abuse for his performances.

"I have learned to live with criticism and to carry on doing my thing," the 31-year-old explained. "I know better than anybody else when I'm doing good or when I'm doing bad. The criticism doesn't bother me."