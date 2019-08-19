Tomer Hemed Joins Charlton on One-Year Deal After Brighton Agree to Terminate Contract

Charlton have completed the signing of striker Tomer Hemed after Brighton agreed to cancel the Israel international's contract with the club.

Hemed played a role in Brighton's first Premier League season, scoring two goals in 16 appearances during the 2017/18 season, but spent last term on loan at Queens Park Rangers.

Charlton have now confirmed the 32-year-old has signed a one-year deal and is available to play immediately, with manager Lee Bowyer telling the club's website: “I’m really pleased we’ve been able to get this deal done.

"Signing Tomer gives us another option up front, something different to what we already have. I’m looking forward to working with him. I’d like to thank Dan Ashworth and Brighton & Hove Albion for the part they’ve played in getting this deal done.”





Head of recruitment Steve Gallen added: “Tomer is an exciting signing for us. He’s a striker who has scored plenty of goals in the Championship and will fit in really well with the group we’ve got.

"The signing has taken slightly longer to complete than we anticipated but we’ve been in communication with Brighton and the EFL, so we’re grateful to them for their cooperation. We’re very pleased to be welcoming Tomer to the club.”

Hemed is a proven Championship force, scoring 13 goals in 33 league appearances the year Brighton earned promotion to England's top flight and also managing seven with QPR last season.

Brighton manager Graham Potter added: “At this stage in his career Tomer wants to play regular football and at Charlton he has the opportunity to do that.





“There’s no doubt he’s been a great player for this club. He played an integral part in winning promotion from the Championship, and scored some crucial goals in the Premier League.

“During the short time I’ve been here, he’s been a fantastic professional. On behalf of the club I’d like to thank him for his service and wish him all the very best for his time with Charlton and his future career.”